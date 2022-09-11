Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Sells $237,600.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of GDYN opened at $19.84 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.