Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $112,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

