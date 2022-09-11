KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KTGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. KT has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the second quarter worth $1,155,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KT by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in KT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 629,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KT by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 664,582 shares in the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

