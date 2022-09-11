KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. KT has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
