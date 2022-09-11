Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

