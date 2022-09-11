StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NYSE:NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 546,010 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

