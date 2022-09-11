StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.10. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

