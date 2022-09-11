Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

