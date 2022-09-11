Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Franklin Electric worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,209 shares of company stock worth $4,911,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

