White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.18% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTM. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

NYSE WTM opened at $1,369.70 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,393.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,287.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,187.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.