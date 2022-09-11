Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 38,087 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $57.93 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

