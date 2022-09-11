Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stake Boosted by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,940 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.05% of Olaplex worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $225,203,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,636,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,576,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,597,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Olaplex by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 874,630 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $12.56 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

