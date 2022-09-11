Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 315,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 165,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.