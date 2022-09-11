VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,475 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MOO stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $109.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.