Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of CREG opened at $2.92 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
