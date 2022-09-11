Carclo (LON:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.55

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.55 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 704082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.22).

Carclo Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £14.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, Technical Plastics and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, diagnostics, optical, and electronic products.

