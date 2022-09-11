Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 30,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,228,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,439,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 561,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 908,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 447,103 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

