ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

