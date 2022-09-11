Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Up 34.7%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 34.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 173,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 64,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Western Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$60.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

