Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Down 4.9%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 29,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 464,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.