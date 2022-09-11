Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Sep 11th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

