ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

