ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.90.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

