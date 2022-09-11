ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.90.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
