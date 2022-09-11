Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.67 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.
About Cancer Genetics
