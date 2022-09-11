Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Conformis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

