Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Conformis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Conformis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
