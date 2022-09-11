Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.70.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
