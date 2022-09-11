CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

