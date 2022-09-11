Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of BKEP opened at $4.63 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

