Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance
Shares of BKEP opened at $4.63 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.
Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners
About Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
Further Reading
