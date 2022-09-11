CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBFV. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.64. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 20.56%. Research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $4,310,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.