Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. Analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

