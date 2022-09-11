Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. Analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
