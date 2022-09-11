AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 767,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 124,639 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

