Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

ARKR opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854. 40.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

