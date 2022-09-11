AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AUTO. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $0.39 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

