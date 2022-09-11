AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 million, a P/E ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

