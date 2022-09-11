AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 million, a P/E ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
