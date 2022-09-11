PFS Investments Inc. Has $10.62 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,554 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,889,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.68 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

