PFS Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,888 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $138.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

