CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $190.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

