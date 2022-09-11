Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Envista worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Envista by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Envista by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,796,000 after purchasing an additional 37,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Envista by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 954,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Envista stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.