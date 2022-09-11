PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the period.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

Shares of LPLA opened at $231.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.84 and a fifty-two week high of $234.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

