PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 4,597 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 1.34% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 573.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 246,249 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,517,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 4,809.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $702,000.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Performance

PLW stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

