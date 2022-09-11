Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 58,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 709,105 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $14.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $701.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.30 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 387.42% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

