Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.72

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.72 and last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 4897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,555 shares of company stock valued at $687,351 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

