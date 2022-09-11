Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $30.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. CLSA decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Bilibili Stock Performance

BILI opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Bilibili by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

