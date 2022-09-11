Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.09 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.48.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
