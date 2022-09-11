Ian T. Blackley Sells 15,499 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of INSW opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -48.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 67.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 89,930 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in International Seaways by 80.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

