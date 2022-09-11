Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

