Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

