TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %
TESS stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.88.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
