TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.88.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

