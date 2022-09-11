Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 1.3 %

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.