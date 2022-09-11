NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

