NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ NH opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
