Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $7.30 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.71.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.